NBC cancels Kenan, Mr. Mayor, and The Endgame

The ax has fallen on the sophomore comedies and freshman thriller.

It's the end of the line for Kenan, Mr. Mayor, and The Endgame.

NBC has has canceled Kenan Thompson and Ted Danson's respective sitcoms after two seasons, and the Morena Baccarin-led thriller after one.

Executive-produced by Saturday Night Live mastermind Lorne Michaels, Thompson, and others, Kenan followed the life of a single dad (Thompson) juggling a high-profile TV hosting job and raising two preteen daughters, Aubrey (Dani Lane) and Birdie (Dannah Lane). Don Johnson played Kenan's father-in-law, Rick, while Chris Redd starred as his brother, manager, and roommate Gary, who both had their own opinions on how Kenan should move forward in the wake of his wife's death.

The show finished airing season 2's 10 episodes back in January, prior to the Winter Olympics. Last year Thompson earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on the show.

Kenan Thompson on 'Kenan', Ted Danson on 'Mr. Mayor,' and Morena Baccarin on 'The Endgame' Kenan Thompson on 'Kenan', Ted Danson on 'Mr. Mayor,' and Morena Baccarin on 'The Endgame' | Credit: Casey Durkin/NBC; Colleen Hayes/NBC; Scott Gries/NBC

Mr. Mayor, created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, starred Danson as Neil Bremer, a retired businessman who decides to run for mayor of Los Angeles. Holly Hunter played deputy mayor Arpi Meskimen, and Kyla Kenedy played Bremer's teenage daughter, Orly. The cast also included Bobby Moynihan, Vella Lovell, and Mike Cabellon.

The May 17 episode of Mr. Mayor will now serve as the series finale.

The Endgame starred Baccarin as a criminal mastermind named Elena who orchestrates bank heists throughout New York City, with FBI agent Val Turner (Ryan Michelle Bathé) on her heels. The May 2 finale ended on a cliffhanger that will, alas, go unresolved.