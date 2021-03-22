Watch Kenan Thompson and Damon Wayans Jr. become a boy band on Kenan
Tuesday's Kenan is about to have a very happy ending.
EW can reveal that the next episode of the NBC comedy will feature Damon Wayans Jr., who reunites with his former Happy Endings boss David Caspe, now the co-creator of Kenan.
Wayans, also a New Girl fan favorite, is popping up here as Sateen (like Prince and Madonna, only one name is necessary), Kenan's (Kenan Thompson) former boy-bandmate who has since become a huge pop star. Sateen's arrival in Atlanta leads to a hilarious on-air performance by him, Kenan, and Kenan's brother-manager Gary (Chris Redd), which can be seen exclusively above.
"It's the dream," Thompson previously told EW of landing Kenan. "It's every comedian's dream to get their own show on a major network, especially one of the original three. It's historic, mind-blowing, and very surreal. But it takes a lot of work. We shot the pilot, it was like a seven-day shoot and in the middle of that I was doing SNL. It's a lot of work. It's going to be an uphill battle as far as figuring out what's working and what's not working on an audience. That's the advantage that SNL has: An audience will tell you pretty quickly if the joke works or not. But when you're shooting a show on tape, you've got to believe your instincts, so it's a very different process. But it's super-exciting."
Kenan airs Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
