Watch Kenan Thompson and Damon Wayans Jr. become a boy band on Kenan

Wayans, also a New Girl fan favorite, is popping up here as Sateen (like Prince and Madonna, only one name is necessary), Kenan's ( Kenan Thompson ) former boy-bandmate who has since become a huge pop star. Sateen's arrival in Atlanta leads to a hilarious on-air performance by him, Kenan, and Kenan's brother-manager Gary (Chris Redd), which can be seen exclusively above.

"It's the dream," Thompson previously told EW of landing Kenan. "It's every comedian's dream to get their own show on a major network, especially one of the original three. It's historic, mind-blowing, and very surreal. But it takes a lot of work. We shot the pilot, it was like a seven-day shoot and in the middle of that I was doing SNL. It's a lot of work. It's going to be an uphill battle as far as figuring out what's working and what's not working on an audience. That's the advantage that SNL has: An audience will tell you pretty quickly if the joke works or not. But when you're shooting a show on tape, you've got to believe your instincts, so it's a very different process. But it's super-exciting."