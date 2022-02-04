Jeong reportedly 'stormed out' after the reveal, prompting his friend and fellow judge Robin Thicke to leave to check on him, according to an insider.

Ken Jeong reportedly 'felt disrespected and was livid' over Rudy Giuliani reveal on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Just when you thought The Masked Singer couldn't get any weirder, the costumed competition show produced a moment that was apparently too much even for one of its own judges.

During a taping of The Masked Singer's season 7 last week, one of the contestants was reportedly unmasked and revealed as past New York City mayor and personal attorney for former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, according to Deadline. In response, judge Ken Jeong reportedly stormed off the stage with fellow judge Robin Thicke following to check on him, according to PEOPLE.

"Ken was super upset and indeed stormed out," a "source close to the set" told PEOPLE. "Robin actually followed him because he and Ken are very close friends and he wanted to check on him. Robin didn't storm out because of Giuliani."

Representatives for the Fox reality competition had no comment when asked about the controversial politician's reported involvement on the show, and representatives for Jeong had no additional comment when reached by EW following the PEOPLE report.

Ken Jeong, Rudolph Giuliani Ken Jeong reportedly stormed off the stage of 'The Masked Singer' after learning Rudy Giuliani was a contestant. | Credit: Araya Doheny/WireImage; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

PEOPLE's source continued, "Ken felt disrespected and was livid to see Rudy was under the mask which is why he walked off. There's no way he could hide his feelings."

Jeong's background as a doctor reportedly fueled his anger at Giuliani, who previously served as the personal attorney for Trump and therefore part of the administration that mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic from the start. In June 2021, Giuliani was banned from practicing law in New York after making false statements about Trump's 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

According to the initial Deadline story, the show's other two judges — Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger — stayed behind and briefly chatted with Giuliani after the unmasking.

This is not the first time a controversial Republican politician has participated on The Masked Singer. Back in season 3, a contestant was revealed as former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

The Masked Singer premieres its new season on Fox on March 9. You'll have to tune in then to see which costume Giuliani is hiding under.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: