2022 will bring more of the same when it comes to Jeopardy as current hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will continue hosting the longtime quiz show in the new year. The news was announced via a tweet from the show's official account on Wednesday.

"We are delighted to let you know our excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera will continue into 2022: @missmayim and @kenjennings will share hosting duties through the end of #Jeopardy! Season 38, and Michael Davies will remain as executive producer," the tweet read.

An official post on the Jeopardy website added, "We're so pleased to have such an excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera as we head into 2022!"

The current hosts will continue splitting podium duties as has become a common practice in the past few months into the new year with episodes currently scheduled through July 2022.

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik to share hosting duties on "Jeopardy" through end of season 38. | Credit: Jeopardy Productions (2)

Both Jennings and Bialik were first announced as permanent hosts back in September following the controversial exit of former executive producer Mike Richards, who was originally set to take over the Alex Trebek mantle. Richards was originally tapped to replace the beloved and longtime host in a permanent position. Davies came in to replace him as exec producer.

Bialik is best known for her role as Amy Farrah Fowler on CBS' wildly popular The Big Bang Theory while Jennings is one of the most decorated former Jeopardy champions.

It's not clear whether or not Jennings and Bialik are going to become Jeopardy's new permanent hosts; it was previously revealed that a search is ongoing for Trebek's replacement but currently no news has been confirmed.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.