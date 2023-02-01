Frasier revival will bring Kelsey Grammer back to Boston (and maybe a certain bar)

The Paramount+ series is set in the same city as Cheers. Coincidence?

Frasier is going back to where it all began.

Paramount+ announced Wednesday that its revival of the Emmy-winning sitcom starring Kelsey Grammer as the snobby yet goodhearted psychiatrist Fraiser Crane will move the action from Seattle back to Boston — the city where the character was first introduced on Cheers.

The Frasier revival is set to begin production this week in Los Angeles, and promises "new challenges to face" for its title character, along with "new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill."

There's been no official word whether Frasier will revisit his old watering hole Cheers or reunite with any of his Boston buddies, but the new series has another link to that era: Cheers co-creator James Burrows is directing the first two episodes. (He also helmed episodes of Frasier during its initial run on NBC.)

Kelsey Grammer on 'Frasier' Kelsey Grammer on 'Frasier' | Credit: Gale Adler/Paramount/Getty

In addition to Grammer, the new Frasier will star Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy, Frasier's son; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Frasier's old college buddy who's now a university professor; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan's colleague and head of the university psychology department; Jess Salguerio as Eve, Freddy's roommate; and Anders Keith as David, Frasier's nephew. So far, none of the legacy Frasier cast members have been announced as participating.

The revival hails from writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces), who are executive-producing with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon.

Frasier previously ran for 11 seasons, from 1993 to 2004. Grammer originated the character in season 3 of Cheers and continued on the show through its 11th and final season, which concluded in 1993.

Grammer previously teased Frasier's move from his hometown of Seattle in a 2021 interview. "Frasier's gonna change cities again," he said. "He thinks he's gonna go off and do one thing, and sure enough, his life takes him in another direction."

