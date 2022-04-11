Kelsea Ballerini will co-host CMT Awards from home after positive COVID-19 diagnosis

"Let's make some lemonade together out of these very bitter lemons," the recording artist said in her video message announcing the news.

Kelsea Ballerini's positive COVID-19 diagnosis means that this year, she'll be hosting the 2022 CMT Awards a little differently than she planned.

"Alright friends, I have some bad news, and I have some good news," Ballerini revealed in an Instagram video on Monday morning. "The bad news is that a couple of days ago I tested positive for COVID and the CMT Awards are tonight, so unfortunately I cannot be there in person anymore and I am devestated. I'm gutted."

Ballerini was originally set to host the awards from the Municipal Auditorium Nashville alongside Marvel star Anthony Mackie. She went on to share that the good news is that she's feeling a lot better, which means that she'll still be able to participate — from a distance.

"They brought part of the CMT set to my house — to my bubble — and set it up to where I can still host and perform," said the singer. "It is certainly not what we had expected or planned for, but we are doing our damn best. So I will still see you tonight at the awards and let's make some lemonade together out of these very bitter lemons."

According to a statement from CMT, fellow nominee Kane Brown will step in to help Mackie co-host from Nashville. In addition to having the most nominations this year (including a nomination for Male Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year), Brown is a two-time host of the show who emceed with Ballerini last year.

Ballerini is nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year for the performance with Kenny Chesney's Half of My Hometown" and CMT performance of the year for her performance of "I Quit Drinking." She plans to perform her new single "Heartfirst" during the ceremony, which it seems she'll still be able to do from her home.

Kelsea Ballerini Kelsea Ballerini will co-host the 2022 CMT Awards from home after positive COVID-19 diagnosis | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about adjusting to the sudden change of plans, Ballerini promised to make everything as epic as she could despite the situation. "I'm not going to lie. I have to overcompensate for the fact that I'm not there," she told ET about her rumored five wardrobe changes. "So, I really have some looks planned."

The 2022 CMT Music Awards will air live on CBS on Monday, April 11, at 8 p.m. EST.

