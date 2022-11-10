Kelly Rowland to guest star in upcoming episode of The Equalizer

EW has a first look at the singer as Misty, a music superstar (touché!) who enlists the help of Queen Latifah's McCall in an upcoming season 3 episode.

Music superstar Kelly Rowland will guest star in an upcoming episode of The Equalizer.

The Grammy-winning artist and actress is set to play a superstar singer (touché!) on the Nov. 27 episode of the CBS crime drama, which is currently in its third season. The episode, titled "Paradise Lost," will follow Misty as she decides to retire from the spotlight. When she receives a terrifying letter from a fan, her security team enlists the help of Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) to track down the culprit.

EW has exclusive first look photos of Rowland and Latifah ahead of the episode's premiere.

Equalizer Kelly Rowland on 'The Equalizer' | Credit: Michael Greenberg/CBS

Equalizer Kelly Rowland on 'The Equalizer' | Credit: Michael Greenberg/CBS

The former Destiny's Child songstress is no stranger to the screen. She previously starred as Leah Walker in Fox's Empire, Gladys Knight in BET's American Soul, and Faith Baines in Spectrum Original's L.A.'s Finest, and has had cameos in HBO Max's Legendary and HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show. Rowland also recently starred in films The Curse of Bridge Hollow, Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, and Love by the 10th Date.

Equalizer Kelly Rowland and Queen Latifah on 'The Equalizer' | Credit: Michael Greenberg/CBS

Latifah headlines and executive produces The Equalizer, which follows a gender-flipped version of agent Robert McCall, originated by Edward Woodward in the 1985 series and later Denzel Washington in the film franchise. The series also stars Laya DeLeon Hayes, Lorraine Toussaint, Liza Lapira, and Adam Goldberg.

Latifah previously told EW the show's themes of justice — not to mention, her father and brother's backgrounds as police officers — compelled her to take on the series. "Seeing those things in front of you and then having a role offered to you that almost mirrors what your life is like and what made you who you are, it was a no-brainer," she said.

New episodes of The Equalizer air Sundays on CBS at 8 p.m. and are also available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

