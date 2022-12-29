Kelly Rizzo says grief has turned to gratitude in year since death of husband Bob Saget

"When I think about the fact that I haven't talked to or seen my husband in a year, that's very surreal and very, very strange."

Kelly Rizzo has described how her grief over the death of husband Bob Saget has transformed into gratitude for the time they spent together.

"The missing him and the being sad about it doesn't go away," Rizzo told NBC News Correspondent Jacob Soboroff in a segment which aired on Thursday's Today. "The grief now has really morphed into just this tremendous gratitude for the time that we had together."

2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 1 - Arrivals Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo | Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Saget, the star of Full House and original host of America's Funniest Home Videos, died this past January in his room at a Florida hotel as the result of head trauma, after accidentally hitting his head. Rizzo and Saget married in 2018.

"When I think about the fact that I haven't talked to or seen my husband in a year, that's very surreal and very, very strange," said Rizzo.

Rizzo, who hosts the food and travel show Eat Travel Rock, also spoke about her relationship with Saget's three daughters from a previous marriage.

"The three of them are just everything to me because they were everything to him and so keeping them close really is everything," she said.

Rizzo has written about her loss on social media. Last week, she took to Instagram to reflect on the loss.

"I pray that if you're missing a loved one this holiday season, that you're blessed with many deep and loving memories and gratitude that will help carry you through," she wrote. "As I've said before, I'm just so grateful that I got to have that incredible man in my life and that I got to be in his for 6 years."

Speaking with Today, Rizzo said that she believed such posts are "having some sort of impact on people who have gone through something similar and now it's just given me this whole new sense of purpose in life to be able to share this."

Asked by Soboroff how she would remember 2022, Rizzo replied, "When I look at the beginning of the year of course, I'm like, this is the worst thing I've ever gone through. But I'm also really trying to take from it what you can do to turn this into a positive experience. Because Bob did that, he had so much loss in his life, and he turned everything in to a positive, reflective experience. If he did that, then I want to use this experience in the same way."

