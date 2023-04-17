She also surprised her spouse of 27 years by presenting him with the talk show's new signs and billboards featuring the two of them.

Kelly Ripa jokes to husband Mark Consuelos 'nothing here is permanent' on his first day as Live cohost

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, came together for his first official day as cohost of Live With Kelly and Mark, and the star jokingly issued a warning to him: "Nothing here is permanent."

The quip came when Ripa surprised her spouse of 27 years by presenting him with the daytime talk show's new signs and billboards featuring the two of them.

"We still don't have two-ply toilet tissues, but we do have this sign, Mark," Ripa said as she unveiled a white-and-blue display with their names.

"And there's a billboard outside the studio and in Times Square," she revealed before the cameras cut to images of the signs by the show's New York studio.

Consuelos replied, "This is all feeling very permanent."

And that's when Ripa gave him a quick reality check.

"Oh honey, you should know nothing here is permanent," she said as the crowd laughed, before adding, "Except for me, evidently," a reference to her 22-year run as cohost of various iterations of Live.

Ripa came to the show following Kathy Lee's exit, joining TV icon Regis Philbin before he left the series in 2011. Philbin, who died in 2020, was initially replaced by Michael Strahan. The latter appeared on Live from 2012-2016 before abruptly leaving the series. Ryan Seacrest then joined Ripa, but the American Idol and radio-show host bid farewell to Live last Friday after serving as cohost for six years.

While Ripa joked that her husband's future on Live is uncertain, famed psychic Char Margolis, who was a guest on Monday's episode, predicted that it is heading into its prime. "Honestly, I think that the show's going to do better than ever," she said during her appearance. "The world's having some big problems and people need a place to escape, and this show is a place of love."

Guess this means Ripa's recent comments to EW about her constant thoughts of retiring may remain a fantasy.

Margolis' presence marked a full-circle moment, as she revealed Ripa was pregnant on the show in 2000 while giving the host a reading. The shocking moment was replayed for the audience on Monday before the cameras flashed to Ripa's daughter Lola, whom she was expecting at the time and who is now 21, in the crowd.

The clairvoyant also assured Ripa that she is not with child now.

"That would be a real miracle," Ripa joked, after remarking earlier in the show, "If she says I'm pregnant, there's going to be a funeral."

The launch of Live With Kelly and Mark was a celebratory affair, featuring several montages of the cohosting couple over the years during Consuelos' many guest appearances.

"Thank you for joining us," Ripa told him after revisiting the sentimental footage. "It's as if you've always been here."

Live With Kelly and Mark airs weekdays in syndication. Check your local listings for the time and network.

