One of Ryan Seacrest's final days as cohost on Live With Kelly and Ryan kicked off with a hilarious bang — and it was all over Succession spoilers.

Two days before the American Idol star and TV personality is set to exit the ABC talk show, he and longtime on-air partner and beloved work spouse Kelly Ripa got into a lively — and very relatable — debate about spoilers, specifically those from the most recent episode of the popular HBO drama, which rocked the internet.

At the top of Wednesday's episode, Ripa spoke about enjoying New York City's warm weather Tuesday night, which prompted her to roll the windows down in her car while playing the Succession theme song. Like the rest of the nation, the pair then segued into a discussion about Sunday's shocking episode (the duo like to watch the show together, as regularly documented on Live).

"Last night, I went to watch… are there three [episodes] out? How many total are out? Three, so I went to watch two," Seacrest began, at which point Ripa turned away from him and got up from her chair.

"Hold on, hold on for a second. This is our show that we [watch together], so I'm a little late," Seacrest said, turning to the audience. As Ripa stood up, Seacrest quipped, "Kelly, with all due respect..." before she interjected.

"You know what, I'm just going to talk about it," Ripa said, though Seacrest pressed on with his point.

"Hold on, let me tell you why. Hold on!" Seacrest said. "So, here's why: Last night, my internet was coming in and out, so about every three minutes I got that spiraling circle."

"Oh, stop with your fake internet story. Oh, stop it!" Ripa replied before sitting back down.

The Succession episode inspired similar tense moments among fans, killing off a major character and setting off a wave of impassioned discourse online.

Much like that primary character saying goodbye to Succession on its most recent installment, Seacrest will depart Live on Friday, with Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, stepping in to host the show with his wife beginning Monday, April 17, as the program rebrands as Live With Kelly and Mark.

