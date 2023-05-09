Consuelos injured himself on a trip to Italy and the show documented his physical therapy process — and included a blurred censor bar over his nether region.

There was no censoring of Kelly Ripa's emotions as she laughed herself to tears over her husband's pixelated crotch on Tuesday's episode of Live With Kelly & Mark.

Mark Consuelos kicked off the live broadcast by recounting a recent "field trip" to Campobasso, Italy, where he visited a soccer team that he and his wife recently purchased a stake in and subsequently injured himself while kicking a ball on the field of the city's Stadio Nuovo Romagnoli.

"I think I hurt myself," Consuelos said in footage from the excursion, which later cut to him laying on an examination table as a physical therapist treated him. "So very embarrassing," Consuelos continued. "I hurt myself kicking the ball, so, I'm here with the physio for our soccer team.... he's going to try to fix me up."

LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK Mark Consuelos' blurred crotch on 'Live With Kelly & Mark' | Credit: ABC

While the team worked on his leg, Consuelos signed autographs and posed for photos — including one with a dog — all while a group of pixelated cubes hovered over his nether region for the entirety of the clip.

When the show cut back to the studio, Ripa could be seen wiping tears away from her eyes with a tissue over "the pixelation" of Consuelos' entire groin area.

"They didn't need to pixelate it, but I see how everybody gets in an uproar if you see tight shorts, so I figured just to play it safe," Consuelos told Ripa.

Live With Kelly & Mark continues weekdays at 9 a.m. ET/PT on ABC. See Consuelos' pixelated crotch above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: