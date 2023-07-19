"I would say more like a fine chorizo," Consuelos replied.

All meats are valid on National Hot Dog Day over at the Live With Kelly and Mark show, whether you're a "cocktail weenie" or a "fine chorizo."

Kelly Ripa celebrated the underrepresented holiday Wednesday morning by observing a particularly nasty stench filling the studio, which she compared to steamed broccoli.

"Speaking of smells, today is National Hot Dog Day," said Mark Consuelos, Ripa's husband and cohost. Without missing a beat, Ripa responded with a reference to an upcoming segment: "And, in honor of that, we are dunking Mark and [executive producer Michael] Gelman in an ice bath. So, as it turns out, it's cocktail weenie day."

The studio audience erupted in laughter as Consuelos quipped, "Bring your own mustard," before clarifying that his manhood is "more like a fine chorizo."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on 'Live With Kelly & Mark' Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on 'Live With Kelly and Mark' | Credit: ABC

Ripa kept the sausage jokes coming throughout the show's opening, after the hosts cited a recent New York Times restaurant review that included reactions to a $29 hot dog at Mischa's in Manhattan.

"It's made with natural beef and beautiful things like that," Consuelos said.

"Oh, it's nine inches?" Ripa noted with a smirk on her face.

Consuelos looked to the side of the stage and asked, "Are we still on the air?" before Ripa continued.

"This ain't no cold-plunge chipolata. This is an all-beef, nine-inch frank," she said. "Some of the ladies in the audience are going, 'What's the address of this restaurant?'"

Happy hunting, gals!

Live With Kelly and Mark airs weekdays in syndication. Check your local listings for showtimes in your area.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: