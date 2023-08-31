The couple exclusively previews the upcoming season of their talk show with a new image and a tease about the new "Stump Mark" mini game.

Kelly Ripa says Mark Consuelos is committed to 'robbing people of mugs' in new Live season preview

No audience member's potential prize-winning ego is safe as Live With Kelly & Mark prepares for a new season, and EW has an exclusive preview of the upcoming episodes — including a new on-air mini game called "Stump Mark."

When Live returns in early September, it will mark the first time spouses Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will front a season premiere as permanent hosts — and Ripa reveals in a statement to EW that her longtime husband is more determined than ever to ensure their call-in trivia contestants don't win the coveted Live mug.

The introduction of "Stump Mark" will see Consuelos trying his "darndest to keep the coveted Live mug away from trivia callers trying to stump him with their two statements," per a Live synopsis.

'Live With Kelly & Mark' new season photo 'Live With Kelly & Mark' new season photo | Credit: WABC

Before Live With Kelly & Mark premieres Sept. 5 in syndication (check your local listings), read on for an exclusive preview of the new season ahead, courtesy of Ripa and Consuelos.

KELLY RIPA: Although Mark and I have hosted this show together throughout the years, this is our first launch of a new season together as cohosts!

MARK CONSUELOS: It's huge, we can't wait. We've had such a nice vacation with friends and family and we're ready to get back to work after Labor Day. And we have a new twist on the trivia game called "Stump Mark." I've been practicing.

RIPA: He has been honing his skills — robbing people of mugs all summer long. Even in our home, nobody is allowed to use a mug...

CONSUELOS: ...unless they pass a test.

RIPA: Yup, unless they pass a test!

