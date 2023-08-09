Consuelos and Ripa engaged in a very sensual 15-minute foot massage segment on Live: "We should do this every Friday. Rub Mark's feet."

Between brandishing wrestling singlets and making jokes about a girthy chorizo — and, as of today, an extremely sensual foot massage segment that had one of its cohosts in tears — Live With Kelly & Mark is quickly becoming the horniest hour on daytime TV.

"Get ready, all you WikiFeet weirdos," Kelly Ripa warned at the top of a Chinese reflexology segment on Wednesday's episode of the long-running talk show. The segment was led by touch therapy expert Michelle Ebbin, who helped Ripa rub the feet of her husband and cohost, Mark Consuelos, for several minutes.

"This is hard for him, because he's never done any foot work without expecting some sort of sexual encounter on the flip side," Ripa quipped while her husband caressed her soles.

"I like this," Consuelos admitted before throwing the show to a break. "We have to take a break. When we come back, I'm going to jump in the chair and we're going to discus the best spot on the foot to improve your romantic life."

When the show returned from its commercial break, things heated up as Ripa explored her husband's ticklish feet and Consuelos threw his head back in ecstasy.

"I mean, it feels amazing," he said with a big smile.

"This is so, like, in his mind, it's the greatest day of his life," Ripa observed.

Ebbin and Ripa's massaging powers were so strong that it forced Consuelos to reflect on his life and career. "You know, when I was making a decision on whether or not to do this job, if this was one of the segments they would've pitched me right off the bat, there would've been no deliberation at all," he said. "We should do this every Friday. Rub Mark's feet."

Sensing Consuelos' arousal, Ripa switched gears, telling Ebbin she wanted to explore methods to "improve blood flow" on her spouse's erogenous zones. The show promptly changed the segment's background music to a more seductive song.

Consuelos raised his eyebrows as the pair touched his feet, smiled, looked around at the audience, and nervously mouthed "Help!" and "Bingo!" as they explored his extremities.

"My eyes are tearing up. I'm getting emotional," Consuelos said as the sequence appeared to end. Luckily, the action didn't stop there. The show came back for one more round, with Ripa holstering her man's toes until the credits rolled.

"We send you out today with a light heart, open mind, and WikiFeet," she said. "Goodbye, all you freaks and weirdos."

Live With Kelly & Mark airs weekdays in syndication. Check your local listings for showtimes in your area.

