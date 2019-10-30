See Kelly Ripa and her Live cohost's wildest Halloween costumes from over the years

By Ruth Kinane
October 30, 2019 at 03:44 PM EDT

No one does Halloween costumes quite like Kelly Ripa on Live every year. With the power of the talk show’s hair and makeup team behind her, Ripa (and her cohosts) changes into multiple guises throughout the course of the morning — hitting on everything from the topical (Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries back in 2011) to the classic (the cast of Charlie’s Angels). Ahead of Live with Kelly and Ryan’s Best Halloween Show Ever: Viral Edition (airs live in national syndication Oct. 31), we look back at some of her best looks over the past couple of decades.

Pamela Anderson (2013)

Cher (2010)

Kim Kardashian and guest cohost Nick Lachey as Kris Humphries (2011)

Toddlers & Tiaras (2011)

Brad Pitt (2012)

Long Island Medium (2012)

Sons of Anarchy (2013)

Miley Cyrus, with cohost Michael Strahan as Robin Thicke (2013)

Game of Thrones (2014)

Walkers from The Walking Dead (2014)

Peter Pan (2014)

Orange Is the New Black, with executive producer Michael Gelman (2014)

Kim Kardashian (2015)

Star Wars (2015)

Katy Perry and Left Shark (2015)

Pokémon, with guest cohost Jerry O’Connell (2016)

Suicide Squad, with guest cohost Jerry O’Connell (2016)

Hamilton (2016)

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest as each other (2017)

Wonder Woman, with Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott, Seacrest, Gelman, and production executive Art Moore (2017)

Guardians of the Galaxy, with Seacrest, Gelman, and Moore (2017)

Ryan Seacrest (2017)

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian on Property Brothers (2017)

Real Handmaids of Manhattan (2017)

Stranger Things, with Andy Cohen and Seacrest (2017)

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian (2017)

Game of Thrones on Match Game (2017)

Game of Thrones‘ Cersei and Jaime Lannister (2017)

All My Children, with husband and former AMC costar Mark Consuelos (2018)

I Dream of Jeannie (2018)

Vicki the Robot from Small Wonder (2018)

A Dawson’s Creek audition, with Busy Philipps (2018)

Friends, with Seacrest, Moore, and Gelman (2018)

Saved by the Bell, with Moore, production secretary Bailey Abercrombie, Gelman, and Seacrest (2018)

Laverne & Shirley (2018)

Charlie’s Angels (2018)

I Love Lucy, with Seacrest and Consuelos (2018)

Cowboys (2019)

