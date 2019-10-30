See Kelly Ripa and her Live cohost's wildest Halloween costumes from over the years

No one does Halloween costumes quite like Kelly Ripa on Live every year. With the power of the talk show’s hair and makeup team behind her, Ripa (and her cohosts) changes into multiple guises throughout the course of the morning — hitting on everything from the topical (Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries back in 2011) to the classic (the cast of Charlie’s Angels). Ahead of Live with Kelly and Ryan’s Best Halloween Show Ever: Viral Edition (airs live in national syndication Oct. 31), we look back at some of her best looks over the past couple of decades.