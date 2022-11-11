Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) never backs down from a fight. Rather, she spends most of her time looking for one. And when Yellowstone returns for its fifth season, she's not backing down from anyone, because she made a promise to her father (Kevin Costner), and she's going to keep it. "The promise she made to her father about fighting everyone to protect the land is her reason to be," Kelly Reilly tells EW via email.

And even though Beth got to experience a major, very happy milestone in the season 4 finale when she and Rip (Cole Hauser) got married, Reilly assures viewers that Beth's recent marriage won't change much of anything when it comes to what drives the only Dutton daughter. Something else it won't change? Her feelings toward her brother Jamie (Wes Bentley).

Despite Jamie's major decision at the end of season 4 — he killed his biological father (thereby choosing the Duttons) — Beth still hates him. "To her, he is the biggest enemy to her father," Reilly says. "That threat does not go away because of what he does to his biological father ... it just delays it for a moment."

And despite four seasons of various enemies doing anything and everything they could think of to defeat the Dutton clan (and steal their land), Reilly says season 5 might contain the biggest threat yet. Translation: If you think you've seen Beth at her most rabid, think again. "This season you can see it all coming to a head," Reilly says. "The fight's coming from every direction. Beth is more like a wild animal this season than ever. When I read the scripts, it made me think [that] she is, for the first time, maybe afraid she will lose it for [her dad]."

Reilly continues, "It's dark, brutal and desperate stuff — gaining power, losing it, defending and fighting. It's bloody and at times beautiful in how it breaks them into their core selves." And it makes for some very compelling television.

