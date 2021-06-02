Kelly Osbourne admits, 'I never went to work sober'

Red Table Talk (TV Series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Kelly Osbourne has opened up about how her struggles with addiction affected her professional life on the newest episode of Red Table Talk.

"I never went to work sober," she told hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris (a.k.a. Gammy), adding, "When I first got sober, I didn't feel like I deserved to be in any room that I was in, and then I'd gain so much weight, so I thought that everyone was just looking at me like, 'She's fat and disgusting.' And, like, people were taking pictures of me. And I could see them. 'Look how fat Kelly Osbourne is now.'"

In the lead-up to her most recent extended period of sobriety, starting in 2017 and ending when she relapsed earlier this year, Osbourne had guest-hosting gigs on The View and The Real, while also judging episodes of Project Runway and its various offshoots.

Kelly Osbourne Kelly Osbourne | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The daughter of Sharon Osbourne, a former co-host of The Talk, and rock star Ozzy Osbourne told the women on the Facebook Watch series that her battle with addiction began when she 13 years old when she was prescribed Vicodin while recovering from tonsillitis. She said she felt the drug helped her tune out the negative voices in her head, but "very quickly, it went from Vicodin to Percocet, from Percocet to — to heroin, eventually, because it was cheaper. I got caught buying it, and then the very next day, my mom put me in rehab."

Osbourne noted that alcohol is her drug of choice, however, and explained that her sobriety ended this year after she saw a couple beside a pool receive a glass of champagne and decided to order what they were having. "It looked really nice, and I was like, 'Oh, I can do that too.' And then the next day, I had two glasses. And then the day after that, it was bottles."

The self-proclaimed "closet drinker" said she had been getting away with her relapse for a while but knew she needed to make a change when her boyfriend Erik Bragg found her drunk on his couch eating pizza. "It was embarrassing, because for the first time ever I actually care how he feels, and I care how my behavior impacts him. I only want to be the best version of myself with my family and my boyfriend and my friends, and I was not."

Red Table Talk - Kelly Osbourne Kelly Osbourne appears on Facebook Watch's 'Red Table Talk.' | Credit: Jordan Fisher/Red Table Talk

Osbourne continued, "I've never had a boyfriend who's supportive of me in that area before. And he is very communicative and incredible in that way." Her next step was to go public about relapsing. She did so in April via Instagram Stories.

"It's a battle for me every single day," she said in the interview, explaining why she opted to share her story on Red Table Talk. "And it's never, ever gonna get easy. I have to hold myself accountable for every single thing I do."

Watch the full Red Table Talk episode above.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: