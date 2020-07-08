Watch Kelly Clarkson revisit her first audition song, Whitney Houston's 'How Will I Know'

The Kelly Clarkson Show type TV Show genre Talk Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Takes us to the clouds above, Kelly Clarkson.

On Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer took on Whitney Houston's iconic bop "How Will I Know," performing from her home with her band and back-up singers chiming in remotely, too. Clarkson performed the song in the section of the show dubbed Kellyoke, where she covers popular songs. Recent examples include, "Circles" by Post Malone, "Issues" by Julia Michaels and a rendition of the heartbreaking "It's Quiet Uptown" from the musical Hamilton.

This wasn't Clarkson's first time covering Houston's '80s pop hit. The singer happened to perform "How Will I Know" at her first-ever audition — though not on American Idol, where she covered Etta James’ classic "At Last" and Madonna's "Express Yourself." Clarkson went on to win the competition in 2002.

Elsewhere on Wednesday's episode of the talk show, the singer and host was joined by Pierce Brosnan to discuss his role in the new Netflix movie, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and how "mildly terrifying" it was to sing in the Mamma Mia! movies.

Watch the video above.

