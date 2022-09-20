The "Since U Been Gone" singer noted that Cowell would often "mess with all those people" while on the show.

Kelly Clarkson recalls icing out Simon Cowell during American Idol: 'I didn't want you getting in my head'

Kelly Clarkson was not interested in playing a game of Simon Says while competing on American Idol.

The singer, who won the first season of the music competition show back in 2002, shared why she actively avoided former judge Simon Cowell throughout her entire experience while receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

Cowell — alongside fellow judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson — was in attendance at the event and, in a hilarious speech, recounted being spurned by Clarkson during their very first meeting.

"I went up to you afterwards because, obviously, I was thinking, 'I think you're gonna win this show.' I said, 'I just want to say, that was amazing, Kelly, and I am here,'" he said. "You turned around to me and said, 'Simon... Without being rude, I would rather we didn't talk — seriously — until the end of the series.'"

Clarkson's power move baffled the judge. "I'm like, 'Wow, what does that mean?'" He asked as Clarkson began to laugh alongside him. "It means, 'Stay away from me. I know what I'm doing. I'm focused.'"

Clarkson then leaned over and stole the microphone from Cowell to set the record straight.

"I didn't wanna talk to anybody involved that was voting us through. I was just trying to be respectful of the environment," she explained. "Also, I didn't want you getting in my head — you mess with all those people. I was like, 'No, bro, you get out of my head!'"

"It's taken her 20 years to get that out, my God," Cowell joked. "It's like a therapy session."

The X Factor creator said that Clarkson was very deserving of her success following the show. "She's one of those people who, from day one, was respectful to the people who voted for her, who bought her records, who bought her tickets — and she's never lost that," Cowell shared. "The Kelly you see in front of the camera is that Kelly you see behind the camera."

In an Instagram post earlier this month, Clarkson reflected on the 20th anniversary of her American Idol win and how it "forever changed the course of my life."

"That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days," Clarkson captioned her post in part. "The family and friendships I have created over these 20 years in music and tv are priceless to me."

