On Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show , the singer and host performed the heartbreaking "It's Quiet Uptown" from the Broadway smash hit Hamilton , ahead of the filmed version of the stage show debuting on the Disney+ streaming platform on Friday. Clarkson previously covered the same song for The Hamilton Mixtape, a 2016 album featuring songs from the musical performed by various artists.

Throughout the episode of the talkshow, Clarkson was joined by members of the original cast including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Christopher Jackson and Okieriete Onaodowan. The singer grilled the cast on backstage secrets including who was most likely to curse on stage if they messed up a line (Jackson — though never on stage) and who's in charge of getting the dance party started backstage (a combo of Renée Elise Goldsberry and Onaodowan, with Odom hosting the intermission dance party on the last show day of the week). The cast also spilled that during post-show afterparties, they'd do shots out of the Grammy Award they won for Best Musical Theater Album.