Watch Kelly Clarkson sing 'Natural Woman' 18 years after performing it on American Idol

Kelly Clarkson is bringing all the feels for Women's Day.

On Friday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host and singer kicked off her talk show with a rendition of Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin's classic "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" for the segment dubbed Kellyoke. The episode was dedicated to celebrating International Women's Day, so it was only natural that Franklin was the artist to be honored.

It's not the first time Clarkson's taken on the iconic ballad. Back in 2002, she covered the challenging tune as a contestant on the first season of American Idol. It's truly no surprise that Clarkson went on to win, given how effortlessly she belts it out. What is horribly surprising, though, is that that performance took place almost 18 years ago.

Clarkson routinely covers famous songs — and powerhouse divas — during her talkshow, including Houston’s 1987 hit song “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” Martina McBride‘s “Independence Day,” Cher’s “If I Could Turn Back Time,” and Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays on NBC. Check your local listings for exact air times in your area. Watch the video above.

