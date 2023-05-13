"To find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable.”

Kelly Clarkson is speaking out after several staffers of her talk show claimed that higher-ups have created a toxic workplace environment.

Eleven employees — 10 current and one former — alleged that they were overworked, underpaid, and subjected to bullying and verbal abuse while working on The Kelly Clarkson Show in a new Rolling Stone report published Friday. That same evening, Clarkson took to social media to respond to the accusations.

"In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I've always led with my heart and what I believed to be right," she wrote on Instagram. "I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable."

She continued, "I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show."

The "Because of You" singer noted that she is now "more committed than ever" to making sure her team is "comprised of the best and kindest in the business" as the series plans to move production to New York City.

"Part of that build will include leadership training for all of the senior staff, including myself," she concluded. "There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves in any business, especially when it comes to leadership, to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated."

Staffers clarified in the report that it wasn't Clarkson who engaged in the toxic workplace behavior, but rather the series' executive producer Alex Duda. They also claimed that they had filed multiple reports to the show's human resources department but that nothing had changed. They alleged that instead they were punished for speaking out, with executive producers both yelling at them and excluding them from meetings.

NBC responded to the allegations levied against the show in a statement to EW on Friday.

"We are committed to a safe and respectful work environment and take workplace complaints very seriously, and to insinuate otherwise is untrue," it read. "When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated, and acted upon as appropriate. The Kelly Clarkson Show strives to build a safe, respectful, and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity."

