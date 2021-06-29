Gilmore Girls star Kelly Bishop is coming to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Amazon Prime Video announced Tuesday that Kelly Bishop is joining the comedy series in a guest-starring role. A brief accompanying video (above) showcases her strutting to set in a period-appropriate ensemble, complete with music.

Bishop is the second Gilmore Girls alum to join the fourth season of Maisel, which is currently in production in New York City. Producers previously announced that Milo Ventimiglia will have a stint on the show this year.

Kelly Bishop Kelly Bishop | Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Maisel creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino have a long history with Bishop, having cast her in one of her most iconic roles, as matriarch Emily Gilmore on Gilmore Girls. More recently, Bishop reunited with Sherman-Palladino on Bunheads, in which she portrayed Fanny Flowers.

Bishop previously pitched herself as a guest star on Maisel while sitting down with PeopleTV's Couch Surfing. "I should show her something from Private Parts because I don't think Amy sees me as a New York Jew," she said. "I should send her that tape."

Looks like it worked!

