When Disney announced back in February that they would be reviving the beloved animated sitcom The Proud Family for the Disney+ streaming service, they gave the new version of the show a subtitle as well: Louder and Prouder.

The original cast – Kyla Pratt (One on One) as protagonist Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson (In Living Color) as patriarch Oscar, Paula Jai Parker (Friday) as mom Trudy Proud, Jo Marie Payton (Family Matters) as Suga Mama, and Cedric the Entertainer as musical Uncle Bobby Proud – will all be back for the new show, but there will be additions as well. On Thursday, Disney announced that Keke Palmer will be joining the show as a new character named Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins.

Image zoom Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Disney Plus

"Dreams come true!" Palmer tweeted about the news.

In the announcement post, Maya is described as a "14-year-old activist" who is "extremely mature for her age" and "relentlessly marches to the beat of her own drum." She and Penny apparently clash at first but eventually earn each other's respect.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder does not have a release date yet but in the meantime the NAACP’s Arts, Culture & Entertainment Festival is hosting a virtual reunion of The Proud Family cast starting at 3 pm ET on Thursday.