"Present your skill, you never know how it can be of service," the actress said.

Keke Palmer is learning that there's some truth to the old adage "be careful what you wish for" — and she couldn't be happier about it.

Last year, Palmer tweeted her excitement about HBO's Insecure, the Issa Rae-led series currently preparing for its fifth and final season, slyly implying that she should be cast on the series. And it seems like her words have paid off, as the actress has landed a role in the upcoming season.

"Careful what you wish for," Palmer wrote on Instagram, posting the original tweet from Sept. 2020 where she joked "put me in to beat Condola's ass real quick," referring to Christina Elmore's character. She also included a tease of her appearance from Wednesday's new trailer that shows her standing next to Condola and holding a baby in her arms.

"Genuinely so thankful to @issarae! I always shoot my work shots (cause I loves to werk), what's the worst that can happen? Present your skill, you never know how it can be of service," wrote the actress in her caption.

Rae responded to Palmer's post and the actress' original joke, writing, "So this the frame right before you beat her ass, right?"

Keke Palmer; Issa Rae Keke Palmer says she landed her role on 'Insecure' after tweeting star and creator Issa Rae. | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The new trailer, which debuted Wednesday, teases the show's final run of episodes which will see Issa and her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji) reflecting on everything from relationships to careers to their future.

"We went into it knowing that it was the beginning of the end, and just knowing where these characters started and seeing where they can end up — I think some things may be a surprise for some of our fans," Orji told EW in a recent interview. "Hopefully everyone will be happy with how we tie the [series] up."

You can watch the trailer for the new season of Insecure premiering Oct. 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT below.

