Keke Palmer can add "impressionist" to her already-impressive résumé.

The singer-slash-actress-slash-author-slash-talk-show-host treated the audience to a couple of pitch-perfect impressions (and one decent impression) Friday on The Tonight Show, conjuring Angela Bassett, Shakira, and Cher much to the delight of host Jimmy Fallon, who at one point leapt from his chair in glee.

Keke Palmer during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Keke Palmer delivering a masterful impression on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' | Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/Youtube

The Bassett impression has apparently been in Palmer's repertoire for quite some time; she recalled performing it for one of her earliest costars, Queen Latifah.

"Ever since I was a kid, I would always do this Angela Bassett impression for her, and literally every time we work together, she's always like, 'Do the Angela! Do the Angela!'" Palmer said, before launching into an impersonation of Bassett playing Katherine Jackson in ABC's 1992 miniseries The Jacksons: An American Dream. (It must be seen to be believed.)

Next, Palmer grabbed a mic (which Fallon naturally had handy) to sing Shakira's 2001 hit "Whenever, Wherever," delivering a spot-on impression of the Latin music star's voice.

And while her take on Cher performing her 1998 comeback classic "Believe" was just a bit less impressive, her vocal pipes remain commendable. And hey, as Meat Loaf once sang, two out of three ain't bad. (Think Keke can do Meat Loaf?)

Check out Palmer's full Tonight Show performance below.

