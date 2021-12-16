Keira Knightley is sending the The Great British Baking Show her emotional therapy bill, thanks to one particular episode that had her "bawling on the sofa."

The actress, who stars in the new horror-comedy film Silent Night, was referring to her experience watching 28-year-old Lizzie Acker, a production operative from Liverpool, make a gluten-free cake for the "showstopper" round of an episode that aired in November. The colorful cake, according to Acker, was more meaningful than just a bunch of ingredients — it symbolically celebrated her battle with dyslexia.

And that's why it touched Knightley so much.

Keira Knightley Keira Knightley | Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

"I am dyslexic," the actress told PEOPLE in an interview. "Lizzie baked a dyslexic cake and said it was like the inside of her brain. It was such a beautiful cake, it made me cry."

Although Knightley was specific about why The Great British Baking Show made her so emotional, she admitted to PEOPLE that crying over TV wasn't exactly something rare for her, whether it's "baking shows" or "The Voice."

"They all try so hard and it means so much to them and it just kind of... oh, God, it really gets me," Knightley said, adding that her reactions are something her kids tease her about.

Although Acker was ultimately voted off the popular baking show last month, she left with no hard feelings, taking to social media to explain how proud she was of her creation and the work she'd done.

"Like I said I won bake off in my mind as I finally got finesse," she wrote in a long post on Instagram. "I am made up to leave on a bake that means so much to me an that I am so proud of. I can honestly say I have never truly been proud of my self, I have never got good grades or done anything that I have been like, 'wow I did that' until this cake."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.