Keeping Up With the Kardashians final season promo offers 'cry faces' set to Harry Styles

The end of an era is almost upon us.

The first promo for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has dropped, and things are already super-emotional.

In the minute-long clip — which is soundtracked to Kendall Jenner's ex Harry Styles — there are stories old and new, like Khloé Kardashian considering having another child with her basketball-playing beau Tristan Thompson, and of course, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick possibly back together again.

The trailer also breaks the fourth wall, showing the moment Kim Kardashian West and momager Kris Jenner announced to the crew that the family decided it was time to end the E! reality series after 14 years and 20 seasons. (The Kardashian-Jenner clan did, however, announce a new global content deal with Disney and Hulu in December.)

Unveiling the promo Thursday, Kim tweeted, "I wouldn't leave you without some seriously ugly cry faces."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! for its final season Thursday, March, 18, at 8 p.m. ET. Watch the new promo above.

