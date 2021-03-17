Keeping Up With the Kardashians Streaming Options

Like them or not, there's no denying the Kardashians have changed the face of reality TV and brought a whole new meaning to the term celebrity over the past 14 years and 19 seasons that they've been sharing their lives on their E! series Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

On Thursday, the family (matriarch/momager Kris and daughters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie, alongside a baby daddy or two and a bunch of kids) kicks off the final season of their reality series. It's truly the end of an era, as we say goodbye (for now; the Kardashians have signed a deal with Hulu so it's unlikely they'll be disappearing from our screens any time soon) to the talking head interviews, tantrums, tremendous wealth, and all the heavily-teased, tantalizing moments in between.

Keeping up with the Kardashians Image zoom Credit: E! Entertainment

The family has come a long way since the show's inception in 2007, when they were a relatively unknown group, (unless you're an Olympics nut and recognized Bruce Jenner or you happened across a sex tape featuring Paris Hilton's bestie) shooting in one mansion instead of many sprawling homes and putting in hours at their clothing boutique, Dash. RIP.

Fourteen years later, Kim and Kylie run multi-million dollar beauty and fashion empires, Kendall walks the runway in some of the world's biggest fashion shows, Kourtney runs a lifestyle blog, Poosh, and Khloe founded Good American, an inclusive denim brand. (They all have about 17 other projects going too.) Plus, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kylie have enough children between them to start at least three different spin-off shows — you know Kris has to be considering it.

Over the course of the 19 already-aired seasons, we've kept up with some some pretty iconic moments: Who could forget when Kim lost her diamond earring in the ocean? Or when Kourtney gave birth on screen or Scott hilariously pranked Kris as Todd Kraines. Then there are the boyfriends and the cheating scandals that come with them (looking at you Lamar and Tristan), the breakup/divorces (sorry Kim), the introduction of Caitlyn Jenner and, of course, the moment that launched a million memes: Kim's ugly crying.

So, to paraphrase Kim, will season 20 be the most interesting to look at? With another divorce on the cards for KKW, a potential second child on the horizon for Khloe, as well as a (unlikely), long-awaited reunion for Kourtney and Scott, the last episodes are sure to bring some klassic moments. Here are some things we really hope to see on the final season — from the likely, to the hey-a-doll-can-dream.

1. Kouples Rekindling

Okay, fine, it's unlikely Scott and Kourtney are actually going to make to back together or down the aisle — as much as the upcoming season's teasers have hinted at it. Thanks to social media, we already know Kourt has moved on with Blink-182's Travis Barker and Scott is cozying up with model Amelia Hamlin, but wouldn't it have been the perfect end to 20 seasons if the couple — who has three kids together and have been successfully co-parenting for the past few years — had found their way back to one another? Maybe we're being hopeless romantics, (Kourtney did once say she didn't think "anyone can fall in love for ratings") but with Scott putting in the work to become the man Kourtney wanted and needed him to be, it would have made for the finale of all reality show finales to see them come together at the altar. Just imagine the extravagance! Sigh. At least things look more promising on the Khloe and Tristan front. The pair split back in 2019 after two cheating scandals (Tristan was the guilty party in each, natch), but since then the basketball pro has been trying to win his ex. back and, towards the end of season 19, it seemed Khloe might be ready to give him yet another chance. Hey, in our eyes Khlo can do no wrong, so whatever decision she makes, we support it. They may also add to the ever-growing Kardashian brood soon, as Khloe has been open about her desire for a sibling for daughter, True.

Image Image zoom Credit: David Becker/WireImage

2. Kim passing the bar (or at least the baby bar)

It seems that, timing-wise, Kim won't sit (and pass!) the California bar exam until next year, long after the cameras roll out, but since this is a wishlist, we'd love to see Kim succeed in her legal studies on this final season. Unless you've been living in some internet-free cave to avoid COVID this past year (don't blame you!), you already know Kim and Kanye have filed for divorce. With all that turmoil in Kim's personal life, we'd love to see her succeed (even more so) on the professional front and keep striving for prison reform along the way. Kim Kardashian Esquire sounds better than Kim Kardashian West, anyway.

3. More mom moments

There's no shortage of mothers in the Kardashian clan at this point with 10 grandkids for Kris out there in the world, but what we always love to see is moments between the momager and her iconic mother M.J. We're hoping that the sisters' grandmother has safely shacked up at Kris' place these past few months so we can enjoy her calming presence on the upcoming episodes. While we're on the topic of adorable cameos, if they can throw in some more Mason Disick content too, we'd be delighted.

4. The Jenner sisters bonding

The younger members of the Jenner/Kardashian tribe began this saga as a couple of pretty inseparable tweens. As they've grown up and their careers have flourished, Kendall and Kylie have, understandably, had less time to spend with one another. Season 19 saw the sisters get into a pretty terrible fight, with Kendall swearing, "I will never speak to Kylie ever again." Luckily, the girls patched things up a couple of episodes later, but since it's the last season and we need guarantees everything's going to be okay, we'd love more K.J. x 2 quality time to send us off into the sunset.

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Celebrate Kendall + Kylie Collection At Nordstrom Private Luncheon Image zoom Kendall and Kylie Jenner celebrate their Nordstrom collection. | Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

5. A glimpse inside Kim's humble private island party

Kim drew online ire back in October when she shared on social media that she'd jetted her closest friends to a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday DURING A GLOBAL PANDEMIC.

"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," she wrote on Twitter. "We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more."

It was enough for some people to abandon their fanship of the famous family, but others believed Kim when she said the experience was humbling.

"I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is," she added.

Regardless of its ridiculousness, since it already happened and there's nothing we can do about it now, we'd love to see the biking, kayaking, swimming near whales, and the quiet moments of humble reflection unfold on the new season.

6. More elaborate pranks

Over the years, the Kardashians have mercilessly pranked one another with stunts that have become more elaborate as the seasons went on — the fun you can have when money is no object! Todd Kraines was just a simple phone prank that saw Scott repeatedly call Kris, impersonating an old friend of hers, but damn was it effective. Things escalated steadily over the years — often with Scott as a willing participant — and soon enough the sisters were convincing their mom of the existence of an aspiring artist named Art Vandelay, that Kourtney was poisoning her food, and even that she was blacking out and climbing into dumpsters while drunk. There has to be at least one big final prank and we can't wait to see it.

7. A massive ass party

The Kardashians throw parties like no others. Over the years, we've seen the family celebrate birthdays in the most lavish of style, so if we don't see a mind-blowing wrap party with trapeze artists hanging from chandeliers and fountains of liquid gold, we'll be disappointed. TBH, we'd love a wedding, but it seems unlikely (mostly because it would've leaked on social media already) since there's no viable candidates at the moment. Maybe Kris can be convinced? She and Corey have been dating for nearly seven years now...

scott disick Image zoom Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian | Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

8. A BTS ending

In the spirit of show's like The Office and even The Hills, we'd love to catch a glimpse of the what goes on behind the scenes. In particular, we want to hear from the crew — some of whom have been part of the show since its inception and have undoubtedly grown close to the family over the years. So here's hoping they hire a temp film crew for a few final scenes and invite their loyal staff in front of the cameras to enjoy the imported dancing elephants and fire-eating tightrope walkers at the wrap party. Either way, we hope Kris takes a moment to tell them how amazing they're doing and throws in a "sweetie" for good measure.

The final season of Keeping up With the Kardashians premieres Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on E!

