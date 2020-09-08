Keeping Up With the Kardashians to end in 2021 with season 20

Keeping Up With the Kardashians type TV Show network E! genre Reality

Fans won't be Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E! for much longer.

The long-running reality series will end with season 20, which is planned to air next year, the family and network announced Tuesday. KUWTK's 19th season is set to premiere Thursday, Sept. 17.

"It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," star Kim Kardashian West wrote on Instagram. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way.

"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who've spent countless hours documenting our lives," she continued. "I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

KUWTK debuted on E! in 2007, following the extended Kardashian-Jenner clan including parents Kris and Caitlyn, Kris's children Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, and Rob, their half-sisters Kylie and Kendall, and Kourtney's now-ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Over the next decade, the series steadily expanded into a media franchise with such spin-offs as Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons, Rob & Chyna, and Flip It Like Disick.

"E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family," the network said in a statement. "Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras. We thank the entire extended family and our production partners, Bunim Murray and Ryan Seacrest Productions for embarking on this global phenomenon together."

Related content: