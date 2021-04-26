Watch Keegan-Michael Key show off his Obama impression for Bear Grylls in Running Wild clip

Running Wild With Bear Grylls Streaming Options

The comedian is the latest celebrity to appear on Running Wild With Bear Grylls, and gets the chance to show off his impression of the former president (and past Running Wild guest) while traversing the Icelandic lava fields with Grylls.

The survivalist asks Key about crafting his Obama voice in the exclusive clip above, leading the comedian to demonstrate the impression. This silliness leads into a more serious discussion of the current tensions in the U.S. and what it meant to Key to see Obama win the presidency.

"There's something about him that's akin to me and Jordan," he explains. "Jordan and I are both biracial, Jordan and I were both raised by single parents. To have a similar experience to the leader of the free world was not something I was ever expecting in my lifetime."

The episode will also feature the typical Running Wild antics, this time including jumaring, spiders, and jetpacks. At least Key got off easier than Rainn Wilson.

Running Wild airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on National Geographic.

(Video courtesy of National Geographic)

