Reeves appeared on CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to participate in a round of "The Colbert Questionert" — a game the host revealed Reeves actually influenced back in 2019 when he gave a heartfelt answer to what happens when we die. During the segment, the actor revealed two celebrities he has asked for autographs from: The Velvet Underground's Lou Reed, and comedian George Carlin.

Keanu Reeves Keanu Reeves on CBS' 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' | Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Admitting he did get the autograph from Reed, the actor also explained that it actually wasn't for him.

"It was for a friend, and he was cool about it. It was like a little piece of paper and blue ink... it just said 'Lou Reed,'" Reeves told Colbert.

But Reeves did tell the host about an autograph he got for himself — Carlin, who appeared alongside the actor in 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure as Rufus, a deadpan time traveler.

"He wrote... I think it was 'Dear Keanu, F--- you,'" Reeves told a jealous Colbert, who admitted, "That's pretty great."

Reeves said he later learned that what he thought was a personal note from Carlin wasn't so personal.

"I always thought he just wrote that for me," the Matrix star said. "And then I met someone else who said that he wrote the same thing to them! Anyway, beautiful."

BILL AND TED'S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE, from left: George Carlin, Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, 1989, © Ori Keanu Reeves, Alex Winters, and George Carlin in 'Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventures' | Credit: Everett Collection

In an interview with EW in 2018, Reeves and Bill & Ted's costar Alex Winter spoke about their memories of working with Carlin where Reeves remembered the late comedian as being "super soft-spoken" and "not one of those guys who wants to take over a room." He also brought up the autograph story, noting at the time that he still had it but that since filming, it's taken some unfortunate hits.

"It was on a rainy day, and he did it in blue maker, and it got water on it," Reeves told EW.

