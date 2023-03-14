The actor is never going to sleep after the best day of his life, he tells Kimmel.

Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan crashed Jimmy Kimmel Live after Sunday's festivities in Hollywood.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star has not gone to bed after nabbing the win for Best Supporting Actor, he told host Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night. "I'm looking for my car," Quan explained of his presence. "I would never go to sleep, Jimmy. I can't let the best day of my life end!"

Quan added that he was out all night with Cocaine Bear, who made a cameo alongside director Elizabeth Banks during the ceremony to present the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. Next, Quan is headed to rapper Jay-Z's afterparty. "I think that's over now," Kimmel said.

"Not for me, Jimmy," Quan replied. "Not for me."

Before he departed the stage, Quan requested one last of his signature awards season selfies with Kimmel and the audience.

Ke Huy Quan on Jimmy Kimmel Live Ke Huy Quan crashes 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' | Credit: ABC

"My mom is 84 years old, and she's at home watching. Mom, I just won an Oscar!" an overcome Quan said in his acceptance speech. "My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood's biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it's happening to me. This is the American dream."

