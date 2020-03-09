Watch Katy Perry celebrate pregnancy with fellow American Idol judges Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie

American Idol type TV Show network ABC genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

The American Idol family is getting a new member. Judge Lionel Richie said the talent competition will add a "fourth judge" to the panel, by way of Katy Perry's big news.

“We’re having a baby,” Perry said, as she showed off her bump to the cameras at the top of Sunday's episode.

Richie, Perry, and fellow judge Luke Bryan shared a group hug, as the expecting mom said, "Oh my God, I'm terrified."

Bryan calmed the singer's nerves by volunteering to get her baby a fishing tackle and Gucci shoes. What every newborn needs, really.

Perry, 35, already broke the news Thursday night via Instagram Live that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom were expecting. While promoting the new music video for her single "Never Worn White," Perry said "not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for,” referring to her upcoming album.

Perry mentioned that the pregnancy is “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.” She added that she and Bloom are "excited and happy" to welcome their first child.

In the YouTube video for "Never Worn White," Perry sang about her desire to get married and was shown cradling her stomach. Perry teased the song Wednesday on social media, debuting a brief clip that appeared to show a different shot of the singer holding her belly while wearing a white dress, which led fans to speculate she was pregnant.

Related content: