Watch Kevin Keller bring even more K's to Katy Keene in Riverdale crossover clip

Katy Keene type TV Show network The CW genre Musical,

Comedy,

Drama

It's a krazy situation over on Katy Keene.

We love a Riverdale crossover, and it's time for a yet another kharacter to pay a visit to the Big Apple. In this exclusive clip from Thursday's episode of Katy Keene, Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) stops by to see Josie (Ashleigh Murray), his stepsister, just in time for her big show. He's even crashing in Josie and Katy's apartment. Josie and Kevin were never the closest of stepsiblings on Riverdale, so it's a treat to see them showing up for each other here.

Kevin is in for a jam-packed visit, if this clip is any indication. Not only is he going to get to watch Josie, but it seems he's in town for a play reading (glad to see him carrying on that Riverdale musical episode directorial spirit) and hopes to catch a matinee of the Stepford Wives musical, which we're sorry to say we now really wish was a thing.

But of course, Kevin isn't just there for fun and games. When things don't go as planned with the new Pussycats, Kevin will be there to remind Josie she doesn't have to be the same girl she once was at Riverdale High.

This isn't the first Riverdale crossover we've seen. Before Katy Keene launched, Veronica (Camila Mendes) paid a visit to her fashionista friend for some advice. And co-creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa perhaps teased Kevin's appearance earlier this year: When discussing the possibility of Archie (K.J. Apa) facing off against K.O. Kelly (Zane Holtz) in the ring, he said, "We are talking about that, yes, but before that, we are going to have one more crossover that we can’t announce yet, but [it’s] really fun."

Watch the clip above for more. Katy Keene airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

Related content: