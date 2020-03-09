Get a first look at the Katy Keene musical episode 'Kiss of the Spider Woman'

The cast of Katy Keene is about to do some miracles.

EW can exclusively reveal a first look at the upcoming musical episode of the Riverdale spin-off, appropriately titled "Kiss of the Spider Woman." While Katy (Lucy Hale) faces immense pressure to design a potentially career-changing wedding dress, Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) decides to do some dream jump-starting of his own by putting on a show. Meanwhile, Josie (Ashleigh Murray) is frustrated with the lack of results from her EP party, and Pepper (Julian Chan) seeks out new investment opportunities from the mercurial Alexander (Lucien Laviscount) and Xandra (Camille Hyde).

As the episode title suggests, the Katy Keene cast will perform songs from the 1993 Kander and Ebb musical Kiss of the Spider Woman, which we can only assume is the inspiration for Jorge's show based on the photos of his deliciously webby look. It's potent source material, having won the 1993 Tony Award for Best Musical. (The musical itself is based on a Manuel Puig novel.)

Several cast members will get musical standouts, including Beauchamp, Hale, Murray, Chan, Nathan Lee Graham (Francois), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Luisa Lopez), and Candace Maxwell (Didi).

Katy Keene is already a musical showcase for many of its characters: Josie regularly delivers songs as she pursues the dream of her music career, and Jorge is also a frequent musical performer, whether he's auditioning or killing it as his alter ego, Ginger, at the piano bar Molly's Crisis. But this marks the first official musical episode for the series, a fitting move for the Riverdale spin-off considering its sister CW show has made an annual musical episode a bit of a tradition, with previous episodes dedicated to Carrie and Heathers.

“Katy Keene is stepping out of the noir shadows of Riverdale and into the spotlight,” co-creator Michael Grassi previously told EW. “We’re entering worlds like fashion, music, Broadway, drag. It’s a show about dreamers.” A musical episode, then, is a next natural step.

Check out some exclusive first-look photos below. "Kiss of the Spider Woman" will air March 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW and be available to stream on the CW app the next day.

Image zoom David Giesbrecht/The CW

Image zoom David Giesbrecht/The CW

Image zoom David Giesbrecht/The CW

Image zoom David Giesbrecht/The CW

Image zoom K.C. Bailey/The CW

Image zoom K.C. Bailey/The CW

Related content: