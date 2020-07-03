Katy Keene canceled by the CW, looking for a potential new home

The CW is not too keen on Katy Keene.

On Thursday, the network weighed in on the Riverdale spin-off as the only one of its series with its fate still outstanding. Katy Keene, which stars Lucy Hale as the titular aspiring fashion designer, has become the network's only cancellation, after its fellow freshman series Batwoman and Nancy Drew were renewed back in January.

Warner. Bros. Television is still shopping for a potential new home. After completing its first season, Katy Keene began streaming on HBO Max, so the new WarnerMedia platform could be the most promising option for the show to continue on.

Co-created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi, Katy Keene seemed a sure thing for the CW before its premiere, given its ties to network hit Riverdale. It even featured former Riverdale star Ashleigh Murray reprising her role as Josie, as one of the series' aspiring dreamers trying to make it big in New York City. Despite this and Hale's star power, the series consistently drew modest ratings.

While Riverdale and another Archie Comics-inspired series, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, trade more in noir and horror tropes, Katy Keene deliberately positioned itself as more aspirational and optimistic than those shows. "Katy Keene is stepping out of the noir shadows of Riverdale and into the spotlight," Grassi previously told EW. "We're entering worlds like fashion, music, Broadway, drag. It's a show about dreamers."

"It felt to me like this could be a more romantic, optimistic, aspirational show, and Katy Keene could be the character that anchored it," Aguirre-Sacasa added.

Now they could all use some of Katy's optimism as the series faces an uncertain future.

