Katie Holmes isn't planning a return to Capeside anytime soon.

In a new Q&A, the Dawson's Creek star weighed in on the possibility of rebooting or reviving the hit teen drama, and she didn't sound convinced that it would work in this day and age.

"There have been many discussions over the years," Holmes said Thursday in a Women in Motion talk at the Cannes Film Festival. "We all loved the experience, and so there's a protection that comes along with the discussion. In many ways, the show was a time capsule, and so to put it into today's world might tarnish it a bit."

Created by Kevin Williamson, Dawson's Creek ran from 1998 to 2003 and followed a group of friends — played by Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson, and Michelle Williams — coming of age in a small New England town.

Katie Holmes and James Van Der Beek on 'Dawson's Creek' Katie Holmes and James Van Der Beek on 'Dawson's Creek' | Credit: Columbia TriStar Television

As Holmes noted, the show took place "right before everyone had a phone and social media and all of that, so there was an innocence that was there between these characters that was one of the things that I think people liked about the show. And so to put it into the setting of today's world, I don't know."

This is far from the first time the idea of a Dawson's Creek reboot has been floated. When the cast reunited for an EW cover story marking the show's 20th anniversary in 2018, the topic naturally came up. "It would have to be a reinvention of sorts," Van Der Beek said.

The following year, Williamson said at the at the Television Critics Assn. summer press tour, "We keep talking about it, but no."

For now it appears nothing has changed. "It was really special how it was," Holmes said at Cannes. "And it's right there."

She added that she doesn't think anything will happen "until there's like a real reason to do it."

