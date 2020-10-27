Kathy Hilton joins Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 as 'friend of' the cast

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills type TV Show network Bravo genre Reality

Kathy Hilton is joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 as a friend of the cast, Bravo announced Tuesday.

The socialite is the mother of Paris Hilton and the half-sister of RHOBH star Kyle Richards and Kim Richards, who was a main cast member on seasons 1-5 on the reality series.

Just like her sisters, Hilton acted when she was younger, appearing in series like The Nanny and the Professor, Bewitched, and Happy Days. In 1979, she married businessman Richard Hilton, whose grandfather Conrad Hilton founded the Hilton Hotel chain. They have four children: Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Barron Hilton, and Conrad Hilton.

Kathy Hilton has made cameos on RHOBH before, as well as other screen projects with her family, like The Simple Life, The World According to Paris, and the new documentary This Is Paris.

Her casting comes a day after Crystal Kung Minkoff was added to the new season as the show's first-ever Asian American housewife. Season 11 will not see the return of Denise Richards or Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

