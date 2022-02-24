Kathryn Hahn attributes success to 'complex' roles for women her age

With Knives Out 2 and Agatha: House of Harkness in the works, Hahn is celebrating this 'thrilling time for women in the streaming world.'

With projects across Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV+, and more, Kathryn Hahn credits her career boom to the "chewy and deep" roles available nowadays for women on streaming services.

"It's a thrilling time for women my age," Hahn tells EW. "There seems to be an opening for more roles for women over a certain age that are complex, messy, contradictory kind of anti-heroes."

The WandaVision actress cited roles like Olivia Colman's in Landscapers and Kate Winslet's in Mare of Easttown. It's "kismet," she said, that she "happened to walk into a time in which these parts happened to be more."

Hahn racked up her most recent streaming credit in Apple TV+'s The Shrink Next Door with her long-time co-stars, Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.

"The last time Will and I worked together, I was kind of a newbie and looking up to them as these giants, these titans," Hahn said. "It was really fun and kind of felt full circle to be back in this very intimate project with the two of them."

Kathryn Hahn Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Hahn isn't slowing down anytime soon. Most recently, she launched a HubSpot commercial campaign in which she portrays a variety of fictional executives. In the first iteration, she plays a pirate leading her ship, joking to EW that she had everyone on set call her "captain."

"This is my favorite kind of like Tracey Ullman dream to play different characters and to play people that kind of interrupt the status quo," Hahn said. "To be working for a company with a woman CEO that walks the walk of diversity and inclusivity is just a real dream."

Next on Hahn's plate are two hush-hush projects: Knives Out 2 and her WandaVision spinoff, Agatha: House of Harkness. In the former, she will star alongside Daniel Craig, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, and an onslaught of billboard names.

"It took me back to my roots because it really did feel like an old school ensemble," she said about filming the Netflix sequel. "It really felt a lot like my class at Yale. I had the same kind of fond feelings of love and tenderness towards everybody."

Although her upcoming Marvel series is still in development, she hinted that what she's seen so far is "exactly what I would have hoped and dreamt."

With a filmography that spans comedy, drama, action, and mystery, Hahn isn't closed off to any role or genre as long as she can keep jumping into empathetic, interesting stories.

"It's crazy to me and kind of buoying that this big chapter happened post-kids for me," Hahn said. "I subconsciously was taught that after I had kids, I'd have to drop my ambition ball, and that really didn't seem to be the case. In fact, more doors opened."

