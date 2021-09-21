Kathryn Hahn to star as comedy legend Joan Rivers in The Comeback Girl miniseries

Kathryn Hahn came up short at the Emmys this past weekend, where she was nominated for her supporting role as Agatha in WandaVision, but she already seems to be setting the stage for another opportunity to win a Limited Series honor.

Hahn will star as the late comedy legend Joan Rivers in an upcoming Showtime miniseries titled The Comeback Girl, which is currently in development, EW has learned.

The show, directed by Arrowverse creator Greg Berlanti and written and executive-produced by Cosmo Carlson, will focus on Rivers' life in her mid-50s after the cancellation of The Late Show Starring Joan Rivers at Fox.

The official logline, as reported by Variety, says The Comeback Girl will chronicle "how Joan Rivers persevered through near suicide and professional abyss to rebuild herself and her career to become a global icon."

Kathryn Hahn; Joan Rivers Kathryn Hahn will star as Joan Rivers in 'The Comeback Girl' | Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Harry Langdon/Getty Images

Rivers revealed in 2008 that she had contemplated taking her own life after the end of The Late Show and her falling-out with Tonight Show host Johnny Carson, as well as the suicide of her husband, Edgar Rosenberg, in 1987. But she bounced back with a Daytime Emmy-winning talk show, The Joan Rivers Show; a line of jewelry on QVC; a Golden Globes red carpet preshow on E!; and Fashion Police.

The comedienne was hospitalized in 2014 after she had stopped breathing during throat surgery. She died soon after, at 81.

In addition to WandaVision, Hahn has been nominated for an Emmy for her work on Transparent. The versatile performer has also made her mark on films like Bad Moms and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, as well as shows like Mrs. Fletcher and I Love Dick. She'll soon be seen opposite Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd in the Apple TV+ show The Shrink Next Door, and among an all-star ensemble in the sequel to Rian Johnson's Knives Out.