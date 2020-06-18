Katherine Langford claims Excalibur in first trailer for Netflix's Cursed

What if the sword chooses a queen?

You're about to find out on July 17, when Cursed arrives on Netflix. The streaming service's upcoming adaptation of Thomas Wheeler and Frank Miller's (300) illustrated novel of the same name stars 13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford as Nimue of Arthurian legend, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake.

Netflix's re-imagination of the Arthurian tale, told through the eyes of Nimue, follows the young heroine after the death of her mother, as she meets up with a young mercenary named Arthur and they search for Merlin to deliver an ancient sword.

Image zoom ROBERT VIGLASKY/NETFLIX

“They came while we slept, to cleanse the world of our kind," says Langford's in the trailer, over scenes of people from her village being slaughtered at sword point by the Red Paladins. "Because we’re different. Because magic runs through us. Because we have what they want. Legend says this sword belongs to the one, true king, but what if the sword chooses a queen?”

The 10-episode series also stars Devon Terrell (Barry), Gustaf Skarsgard (Vikings), Sebastian Armesto (Broadchurch), and Matt Stokoe (Bodyguard).

Watch the trailer above.