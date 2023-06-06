Katherine Heigl says she'd fast-forward through Grey's Anatomy ghost sex if watching with daughter
- TV Show
When they met, they were grunts… nobodies… the bottom of the surgical food chain. But look at them now.
As part of Variety's Actors on Actors series, Grey's Anatomy alums Katherine Heigl and Ellen Pompeo sat down to discuss their careers, including their days together at Seattle Grace (back when it was still Seattle Grace).
The actors chatted about everything from the long hours on set (and the very real animal parts used in the surgery scenes) to some of the series' most memorable scenes. Heigl revealed that she later worked with the very same deer she once saved on an episode of Grey's Anatomy. Pompeo explained that a "pick-me girl" actually comes from the iconic "pick me, choose me, love me" scene of the show. Heigl remembered a young fan stopping her recently and asking if she… played Izzie's mom?!
But there's one scene in particular that they both remember. As Pompeo talked about rewatching the show with her daughter, Heigl admitted she'd be a bit "embarrassed" to sit next to her kid during certain moments from the long-running drama. Pompeo was the first to say it: the ghost sex.
It's one of the most controversial stories from Grey's Anatomy: During season 5, as Heigl's Izzie struggles with a brain tumor, she has hallucinations. More specifically, she sees her lost love Denny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and imagines some rather intimate moments with him before she realizes that she's sick.
Pompeo's rewatch brought up those memories:
HEIGL: "I feel like there would be scenes that I would be so embarrassed to be sitting next to [my daughter] watching. There's a few that I'd be like, 'Maybe we fast-forward through this moment.'"
POMPEO: "The sex with the ghost."
HEIGL: "Yeah that. Yeah maybe that. Maybe the like oral sex with the ghost while somebody else was watching in the room. I don't know how I explain that."
We couldn't have said it better ourselves. Watch Heigl and Pompeo's full conversation here.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
Episode Recaps
Meredith. Alex. Bailey. The doctors are definitely in on Shonda Rhimes' hospital melodrama.
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|genre
|creator
|network
|stream service