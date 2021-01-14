Friendships forged on Firefly Lane last forever...or do they?

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the first full trailer (below) for its new buddy drama Firefly Lane, starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke. Adapted from Kristin Hannah's novel of the same name, the series tells the decade-spanning story of two girls Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke) who meet when they're both 14 years old and sorely in need of a good friend. The friendship becomes the most important relationship in both of their lives, despite the different paths they choose and pretty much withstands the test of time, as they navigate careers, family and even a shared love interest.

The trailer sees Tully boldly pursue her goals as a broadcast journalist — "I'm a goddamn legend in the making," she declares to Kate — while Kate is seen to be concentrating on family life, though later removes her wedding ring. "You don't get it," Kate tells Tully in the clip. "You don't know what it's like to fail. You succeed at everything you try. It's like this is your life and I'm along for the ride." Eek. Clearly there's a lot to unpack from this friendship for the ages — and also a ton of sometimes-less-than-flattering '80s fashion to enjoy.

Rounding out the main cast are Ben Lawson (13 Reasons Why) as Johnny a.k.a. that shared love interest we mentioned, Ali Skovbye (Breakthrough) as young Tully, Roan Curtis (The Magicians) as young Kate, Yael Yurman (The Man in the High Castle) as Marah, and Beau Garrett (Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce) as Cloud.

Hannah serves as co-executive producer, while series creator Maggie Friedman (Witches of East End) acts as showrunner.

Take a saunter down Firefly Lane when it drops on Netflix, Wednesday, Feb. 3. Watch the trailer above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.