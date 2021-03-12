Katey Sagal is a woman on a mission in new trailer for Erin Brockovich-inspired Rebel

She's a Rebel with a cause.

In the first trailer for the Erin Brockovich-inspired series Rebel, Katey Sagal plays the titular legal advocate, who's fighting to take down a medical corporation whose products are making people sick. As she puts it, she's "had too many husbands, picked up too many names," but she "brings corporations to their knees." The trailer also gives a glimpse at Andy Garcia and John Corbett's characters.

From executive producer Krista Vernoff (Grey's Anatomy, Station 19), the new drama joins ABC's Thursday-night lineup starting April 8. Per the logline, the series follows Annie "Rebel" Bello, a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She's a funny, messy, brilliant, and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves, and she will win at almost any cost.

"I felt like this project had not only a great, funny script — Krista Vernoff is writing great scripts — I like playing a character that's aligned with my philosophy of doing the right thing," Sagal tells EW. "And that's really what Rebel is about. She's the person that fights for justice."

In addition to Sagal, the show stars Corbett as Grady Bello, James Lesure as Benji, Lex Scott Davis as Cassidy, Tamala Jones as Lana, Ariela Barer as Ziggy, Kevin Zegers as Nate, Sam Palladio as Luke, and Garcia as Cruz.

Rebel is executive-produced by Vernoff and Alexandre Schmitt of Trip the Light, Erin Brockovich, John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Andrew Stearn, Marc Webb, and Adam Arkin. The series is produced by ABC Signature in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Watch the new trailer above.