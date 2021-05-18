The show is executive-produced by Krista Vernoff, one of ABC's most valuable EPs.

Rebel star Katey Sagal protests cancellation by ABC: 'Fight for what you want'

Rebel isn't going down without a fight.

Katey Sagal, who plays the Erin Brockovich-inspired Annie "Rebel" Bello on the ABC drama, spoke up on social media Monday to protest ABC's decision to ax the show before it finished its first season. She called the decision abrupt and a "heartbreak."

"Things take time to catch on," Sagal wrote. "Rebel tells the story of a woman who speaks up for what is right, the show has heart and purpose, funny and tears, and we, the cast, are all scratching our heads at the reversal of support from ABC. As Rebel would say, fight for what you want, make people listen, and in this case, if our show can find another, more suitable place to land, we will do the happy dance."

She then shared a link to a fan petition calling for the show to be saved. As of Monday evening, it had more than 9,000 signatures.

Sagal's comments were also amplified by Krista Vernoff, who executive-produces the show, and Brockovich herself.

ABC's decision to ax Rebel came as a surprise since Vernoff is one of ABC's most trusted executive producers. She also EPs Grey's Anatomy and Station 19, the network's most valuable series.

Like any midseason show, Rebel started out slowly: As of last week it was averaging 5.2 million viewers (a number that doesn't include delayed viewership). There are still five more episodes to go before Rebel completes its first season. It airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

ABC will present its fall lineup to advertisers on Tuesday.

