Kate Winslet is returning to HBO for her next limited series

The Emmy winner will star in and executive produce Trust, based on Hernan Diaz’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Kate Winslet is returning to HBO for another limited series (and hopefully, another viral accent).

The Emmy winner will star in and executive produce Trust, based on Hernan Diaz's best-selling novel published in May. The series will follow a wealthy financier who reads a novel based on his life but is discontent with the way he and his wife, the daughter of eccentric aristocrats, are portrayed. He enlists a secretary to ghostwrite a memoir to set the record straight.

She soon learns, however, that he's trying to rewrite his history and his wife's place in it. Diaz will also executive produce the adaptation of his novel, which explores wealth and talent, trust and intimacy, and truth and perception.

Kate Winslet Kate Winslet | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

The drama marks Winslet's third collaboration with HBO: She previously starred in last year's Mare of Easttown as Mare Sheehan, a detective who investigates a brutal murder in her native small Pennsylvania town. And in 2011, Winslet starred in Mildred Pierce as the title character, a young mother who struggles to make a life for herself and her daughters following a divorce. She won Emmys for both roles in the outstanding lead actress category.

Winslet will next appear in James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water. Other upcoming titles include Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin, Lee, and Fake! Diaz released his debut novel In the Distance in 2017. The title was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction. He is also a recipient of a Whiting Award.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.