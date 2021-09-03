Kate Walsh is returning to Grey's Anatomy in season 18
Paging Dr. Addison Montgomery…
Kate Walsh is scrubbing back in.
The actress revealed Thursday that she'll be returning to Grey's Anatomy in season 18, announcing the news via a video on the ABC medical drama's Instagram account.
"Well, well, well, would you look who it is," Walsh says in the video. "That's right, my loves, Dr. Addison Montgomery is coming back to Grey-Sloan Memorial hospital, and I'm so excited to be home again, joining Shonda [Rhimes], Ellen [Pompeo], and the rest of the incredible cast."
Walsh's character made a major impression at the end of Grey's season 1 when the young Meredith Grey (Pompeo) found out that her doctor beau, Derek Shepherd, a.k.a. McDreamy (Patrick Dempsey), was (still) married.
Dr. Montgomery, a neonatal surgeon, ended up being spun off from Grey's to lead Private Practice, which ran from 2007 to 2013.
Walsh becomes the latest old-school Grey's alum to return to the show, following Dempsey and Eric Dane, who both appeared last season. The big difference, however, is that Walsh's character is still alive in the world of Grey's.
Season 18, which kicks off Sept. 30, will also see the return of Kate Burton as Meredith's late mother and the addition of The O.C. alum Peter Gallagher.
