Oculus (2013)

The first time Siegel met Flanagan was during an audition for one of his movies that ended up not happening. "It was quite the audition," she recalls of the nine pages' worth of material she studied for it. But, as things tend to go in Hollywood, the rights to the project reverted back to its previous owner and "another production company" got involved, so that was that... or so she thought.

Some time had passed before Flanagan called Siegel to fill a small, admittedly "thankless" role in a haunted mirror movie he was directing called Oculus. The actress he hired to play the role of Marisol Chavez, one of the mirror's many victims who comes back from the grave as a terrifying illusion, had injured herself. Says Siegel, "He was like, 'It's a huge part of the movie, and I really want to work with you. I'll keep you in mind for other things if you're willing to come hang out with us in Alabama for eight weeks.' I was like, 'Sure!'" It's a promise he kept.

The actress remembers her big moment in Oculus as "snakey arms," a reference to producers describing how Marisol wraps her spindly limbs around her victim. "There's a lot of physicality to Marisol because there's very little to no dialogue," Siegel explains. "If you notice her arms, we turned her hands out the opposite way so it looked like a mirror reflection. When I was talking about what I wanted to do at the end there, I was referencing the curlicues of the mirror. I said, 'I guess I want my arm to be like snaking around him.' And they were like, 'Snakey arm!' I guess it just stuck."