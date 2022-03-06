Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon mocks Florida's 'unconscionable' 'Don't Say Gay' bill

In a Weekend Update segment, McKinnon slams the legislation that could bar educators from speaking to primary school students about gender identity and sexual orientation.

McKinnon, who is openly gay, appeared as herself to address the legislation passed by Florida's House of Representatives, which would bar educators from speaking to primary school students about LGBTQ+ topics, such as gender identity and sexual orientation, that are not considered "age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate" for pupils.

Known as the Parental Rights in Education bill but coined the "Don't Say Gay" bill by critics, the controversial legislation would allow parents greater authority to take legal action against school districts that violate the bill. A Florida Senate committee passed the bill by a 12-8 vote last week, allowing it to move to the Senate floor.

McKinnon called the bill "unconscionable," but only after Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost cleared up some misconceptions.

"I'm sorry to barge in here. I heard about this law and I think it's amazing," McKinnon said, prompting a confused Jost to reply, "You do?" McKinnon explained, "When I was in middle school in the '90s, I was kind of tortured by the constant use of the word 'gay.' Like, 'Oh, that's so gay. Ew, you're gay.' It made me feel horrible."

"To hear that [Florida governor] Ron DeSantis has taken a stand and said, 'No, you cannot say gay at school anymore,' I'm just so jazzed. And in Florida of all places," McKinnon added. Jost then interjected, "I feel like there's been a misunderstanding. The law actually means that you can't acknowledge that 'gay' exists at all."

He explained to a stunned McKinnon, "Yeah, like teachers can't speak about gay people in history, or if a kid has a gay family member. And if a kid confides that they're gay to a teacher, the teacher has to out them to their parents. Sorry to break this to you. It's probably going to affect what you have to say."

"No, it's ok. It's just that thing of when they say, 'Don't say gay,' then it's stuck in your head. But it's fine," McKinnon said. "Anyway, I am deeply gay — sorry, deeply concerned. It just seems like this is going to make kids gay and trans — sorry, depressed and suicidal. And I just think these laws are lesbians — I'm sorry, unconscionable. I'm trying to make sense of all this. Like, does this 'Don't Say Gay' law have a purpose?"

"Well, I guess it's so kids aren't going home with questions that parents don't want to answer. I don't know," Jost said, prompting McKinnon to quip, "Right. So one kid can say, 'I live with my parents,' but another one has to say, 'I live in a house with two adult men who bought me when I was young'? They'll be less confused then." She added, "Look, Colin. If the '90s were right and gay means bad, then this is the gayest law I've ever seen."

Like SNL costar Cecily Strong's lauded Goober the Clown abortion segment that condemned Texas law banning abortions after six weeks, McKinnon's Weekend Update segment about the bill has garnered praise and support from fans and stars alike, including West Side Story breakout Ariana DeBose, who identifies as queer.

Watch McKinnon's full Weekend Update segment in the video above.

